PASSARIS jealously defends police over looting allegations during protests in Nairobi CBD - ‘Police recovered the looted laptops’

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has slammed Nation Media Group over a viral video that appeared to show police officers looting laptops during protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District.
In a post on X on Wednesday, June 18th, Passaris
called the video “misleading,” asserting that the officers were recovering
stolen property, not looting.
Passaris said she had spoken with Nairobi Police Regional
Commander George Seda, who confirmed the laptops had been retrieved from
looters and were safely in police custody.
“I have just spoken to the Regional Police Commandant in
Nairobi, Mr. Seda.”
“The laptops looted from the electronics shop were recovered
and are now in safe custody,” she said.
“Nation Media, your headline saying 'police leave with
laptops' is misleading. The correct word is 'recovered', not 'leave',” she
added.
The video showed officers loading laptops into a police
pickup as protests continued.
The chaos stemmed from demonstrations in memory of Albert
Ojwang, who died in police custody.
Several hired goons infiltrated the protests, looting shops
and attacking civilians.
Armed with crude weapons, they robbed Nairobians of phones,
handbags, and other valuables.
Citizens, including boda boda riders, intervened and subdued
some of the looters through mob justice.
The protests were further marred by the shooting of hawker
Boniface Kariuki by a police officer, who was later arrested and is set to face
court.
