PASSARIS jealously defends police over looting allegations during protests in Nairobi CBD - ‘Police recovered the looted laptops’







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has slammed Nation Media Group over a viral video that appeared to show police officers looting laptops during protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

In a post on X on Wednesday, June 18th, Passaris called the video “misleading,” asserting that the officers were recovering stolen property, not looting.

Passaris said she had spoken with Nairobi Police Regional Commander George Seda, who confirmed the laptops had been retrieved from looters and were safely in police custody.

“I have just spoken to the Regional Police Commandant in Nairobi, Mr. Seda.”

“The laptops looted from the electronics shop were recovered and are now in safe custody,” she said.

“Nation Media, your headline saying 'police leave with laptops' is misleading. The correct word is 'recovered', not 'leave',” she added.

The video showed officers loading laptops into a police pickup as protests continued.

The chaos stemmed from demonstrations in memory of Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody.

Several hired goons infiltrated the protests, looting shops and attacking civilians.

Armed with crude weapons, they robbed Nairobians of phones, handbags, and other valuables.

Citizens, including boda boda riders, intervened and subdued some of the looters through mob justice.

The protests were further marred by the shooting of hawker Boniface Kariuki by a police officer, who was later arrested and is set to face court.