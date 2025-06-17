KIONI responds to MOSES KURIA’s bid to replace him as Jubilee Party Secretary General - ‘He’s unpredictable’







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Jeremiah Kioni, has dismissed Moses Kuria’s bid to take over his position.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni clarified that the Secretary-General post is not open for immediate occupancy and must be earned through formal party structures.

He insisted that Kuria must first prove his commitment and secure approval from the party’s National Delegates Council (NDC).

“The position of Secretary-General is not something you pick up while walking along the road. There is a procedure - you must be elected,” Kioni said.

“The earliest we will hold our next NDC is in 2028.”

Kioni expressed doubt over Kuria’s seriousness, accusing him of making political statements without meaningful follow-up.

“You have to be careful when giving weight to Kuria’s words. He’s unpredictable. We’ve known him long enough,” he added.

His remarks came just three days after Kuria posted a campaign-style poster on social media announcing his intention to become Jubilee’s next Secretary-General.

The poster featured Kuria alongside former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the party’s leader.

In the post dated Sunday, June 15th, Kuria congratulated Uhuru for regaining full control of the party after protracted legal battles with the Kanini Kega-led faction.

“Congratulations, my senior brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta, for reclaiming Jubilee. At a time when others are stoking division, Jubilee has a role in safeguarding Kenya,” Kuria wrote.