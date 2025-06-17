ALBERT OJWANG’s father urged to keep off media and avoid politicians after RUTO’s phone call and Ksh 2M donation - ‘For the respect of your son’







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Outspoken Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has advised Meshack Opiyo, father of the late Albert Ojwang, to steer clear of media appearances and political engagements following President William Ruto’s phone call and Ksh2M donation.

In a post on X, Amisi warned that the President’s gesture - Ksh2 million and a promise of a new house - was part of a calculated move to pacify public anger over the incident.

“To Albert Ojwang’s father, avoid availing yourself to political machinations, political vultures, and state-sponsored narratives aimed at calming the rage of Kenyans,” Amisi stated.

The legislator insisted that no amount of compensation could undo the pain or bring back the deceased.

“No amount of money, promises, jobs, houses, or other lies can return your son to this world.”

“Mourn him and keep off the media and politicians.”

“Do this for the respect of your son,” he added.

Yesterday, Opiyo revealed that President Ruto personally called to offer his condolences and support.

“I want to thank the President for taking my son as his own and feeling the pain,” he said.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga confirmed the donation, noting that Ruto gave her Ksh2 million for the family.

She also pledged to build a Ksh1.5 million two-bedroom house for Ojwang’s father.

Ojwang was arrested over online posts allegedly targeting Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

He died at Central Police Station under unclear circumstances, prompting a public outcry and investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST