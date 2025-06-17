Constable MUKHWANA spills the beans and implicates OCS TALAAM and DIG ELIUD LAGAT on blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s murder







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - In a shocking twist to the ongoing investigation into the death of blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang’, Police Constable James Mukhwana, currently in custody, has implicated Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat in a chilling account of events leading to the murder.

According to an exclusive statement obtained by Citizen TV, Mukhwana alleges that Ojwang’s fatal beating while in custody at Central Police Station on June 7th, 2025, was not a rogue act, but a coordinated assault sanctioned from the highest echelons of the police hierarchy.

Mukhwana claims that his station boss, Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talaam, summoned him during his shift and said:

“There is a directive from DIG Lagat… Tell the inmates to discipline [Ojwang] a bit.” Mukhwana says when he questioned the order, he was sternly warned to obey.

That night, a black Subaru reportedly dropped off Ojwang’, who was booked at 9:20 p.m. He was then taken to a cell where four inmates - now charged in court - allegedly assaulted him under instructions.

Mukhwana and another officer say they intervened to stop the attack, finding Ojwang’ bleeding.

The next morning, Mukhwana received unsettling calls about Ojwang’s condition. He says the OCS downplayed the matter, telling him they were "safe."

But by June 11th, IPOA summoned Mukhwana.

Initially, he withheld the truth, but guilt and fear of being scapegoated led him to file a second, candid statement.

Mukhwana’s lawyers now seek witness protection, saying he’s ready to testify fully.

“Ojwang’ was not to be killed,” Mukhwana states, “just disciplined… I’m sorry for his death.

“May God help his family heal.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST