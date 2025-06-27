Trending! X user shares list of goals he wished to accomplish by June 2025 with a hilarious twist - ‘We go again next year’ (LOOK)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - An X user has lit up social media after sharing a humorous update on his 2025 goals.

In a now-viral post, he revised his original ambitions after falling short of expectations.

For instance, he swapped “buy a car” with “buy a carpet,” “get a new phone” with “buy a phone case,” and “start a business” with “mind my own business.”

The lighthearted approach resonated with many users, who admitted they too had missed their targets due to tough economic times.

Despite the setbacks, the post drew widespread praise for its wit and relatability, offering comic relief in challenging times.

