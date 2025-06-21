KHALIF KAIRO’s ex-lover, WAVINYA MARIA, undergoes cosmetic surgery and flaunts her new body (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Khalif Kairo’s ex-girlfriend, Wavinya Maria, has unveiled her new look after a recent cosmetic surgery procedure.

In a series of stunning photos shared online, Wavinya confidently flaunted her enhanced curves and snatched waist, rocking a sleek outfit that left little to the imagination.

Wavinya disclosed her struggles with tummy fat, saying it never seemed to completely go away despite workouts and good diets.

She decided to go into theatre for a cosmetic surgery to get a lipo 360 and skinny BBL, saying she did not want to change herself, but to enhance what she has.

“I chose a lipo 360 and skinny BBL, not to change who I am, but enhance what I already had. And to be honest it feels amazing and I'm totally ready for the summer now,” she said.

Wavinya further said she did not want to look like anyone else but to become her best self, be confident in front of the cameras and also in her own skin.

“Toned, sculpted; perfect from all angles. Every curve is sculpted, every inch is celebrated. Here’s to the new me, confident, toned and glowing,” she captioned the photos on Instagram and flaunted her new look.



