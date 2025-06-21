Kisii man living in the U.S left in shock after his KIKUYU wife squanders millions meant for rental apartments in Kenya - She now wants divorce







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - A heartbroken Kisii man living in the United States is nursing emotional and financial wounds after his Kikuyu wife allegedly squandered millions of shillings he had sent her to build rental apartments in Kenya.

They both worked in the states as medics but she returned to the country to develop a land they had bought in Kikuyu.

The man, who had spent years working abroad and saving with the hope of building a future back home, entrusted his wife with the construction project of 52 units rental apartments.

He sent her money, amounting to millions of shillings, with detailed plans to develop a block of rental units on the land.

He recently got the shock of his life when a neighbour called him, asking him if he was willing to sell his undeveloped land.

Reality dawned on him that his wife had defrauded him.

When he pressed his wife for answers, she reportedly became defensive and asked for divorce.

He also found out that she was cheating after snooping through her phone.

