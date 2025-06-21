See the latest PHOTOs of retired socialite SHERLYNE ANYANGO after getting her first kid - She left heads turning at Isukuti Festival







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Former Kenyan socialite Sherlyne Anyango made her first major public appearance at the vibrant Isukuti Festival, and fans couldn’t help but notice her glowing post-baby transformation.

Dressed in a stunning, body-hugging outfit that accentuated her curves, the retired socialite turned heads and stole the show with her radiant beauty and undeniable confidence.

Known for her wild party days and controversial online presence before she stepped away from the limelight, Sherlyne now appears to have embraced a more mature and grounded phase of her life.

Her decency and poise at the event sent a clear message - motherhood has truly redefined her.

