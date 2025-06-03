Fading socialite VERA SIDIKA addresses claims that she is broke after hosting an event in a little known club in Busia - ‘Cant I hustle in peace?







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - Former high-flying socialite, Vera Sidika, has sparked reactions online for headlining an event at the lesser-known Club Eclipse in Busia.

Vera was welcomed by an electric crowd, many of whom had never seen a celebrity of her caliber in the region.

“It felt like Nairobi or Mombasa came to us,” said Lydia Amuko, a 26-year-old local reveller.

The event featured energetic DJ sets, bottle service, and a red-carpet experience that signaled Busia's evolving nightlife ambitions.

Club Eclipse’s manager, Kevin Wanyama, said bringing in Sidika was part of a broader plan to transform Busia into a nightlife destination.

“We want to show that Busia is more than just a border town - we’re creating a vibrant entertainment culture,” he said.

Vera mingled with fans, posed for selfies, and urged support for Kenyan entertainers.

However, her appearance stirred debate online.

Some netizens suggested that her decision to take up such gigs was a reflection of the country’s tough economic climate.

References to the "hot waitress index" surfaced, implying a struggling economy when glamorous women pivot to nightlife gigs.

Unfazed, Vera took the chatter in stride. “Yes, I’m broke,” she quipped on social media. “Can’t I hustle in peace?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST