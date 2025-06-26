KABEI, the Gen-Z LADY who went viral over her ‘If I die today’ farewell message ahead of protests gets job offer (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A Kenyan Real Estate Company has stepped in to offer hope to a desperate Gen Z lady whose emotional TikTok video went viral ahead of the June 25th nationwide protests.
The TikTok user, known as Kabei, moved thousands online with
a heartbreaking farewell message, expressing despair over her struggles as a
jobless graduate in Kenya’s tough economic climate.
In the now-viral clip, Kabei joined many other Gen Z voices
sending out what they called their “final messages” as they prepared for the
protests.
“This is the last thing I want to say before I die tomorrow.”
“They told us education was the key to success. We studied
in classes with no windows, in torn uniforms, and on empty stomachs.”
“Our parents gave everything - sold cows, missed meals - just
to see us graduate. Now here I am: graduated, jobless, hopeless,” she narrated.
The raw emotion and honest depiction of Kenya’s youth
unemployment crisis resonated widely, prompting a real estate firm specializing
in land sales to reach out.
Touched by her story, the company offered Kabei a job,
giving her a lifeline and symbolizing a new chapter after her public cry for
help.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
She's got a job offer👏 https://t.co/NZpYh93r79 pic.twitter.com/dGRsNBwV8d— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) June 25, 2025
