KABEI, the Gen-Z LADY who went viral over her ‘If I die today’ farewell message ahead of protests gets job offer (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A Kenyan Real Estate Company has stepped in to offer hope to a desperate Gen Z lady whose emotional TikTok video went viral ahead of the June 25th nationwide protests.

The TikTok user, known as Kabei, moved thousands online with a heartbreaking farewell message, expressing despair over her struggles as a jobless graduate in Kenya’s tough economic climate.

In the now-viral clip, Kabei joined many other Gen Z voices sending out what they called their “final messages” as they prepared for the protests.

“This is the last thing I want to say before I die tomorrow.”

“They told us education was the key to success. We studied in classes with no windows, in torn uniforms, and on empty stomachs.”

“Our parents gave everything - sold cows, missed meals - just to see us graduate. Now here I am: graduated, jobless, hopeless,” she narrated.

The raw emotion and honest depiction of Kenya’s youth unemployment crisis resonated widely, prompting a real estate firm specializing in land sales to reach out.

Touched by her story, the company offered Kabei a job, giving her a lifeline and symbolizing a new chapter after her public cry for help.