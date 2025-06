Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Kenyan rapper, Trio Mio, has stunned fans after unveiling his new multi-million mansion on Instagram.

The 20-year-old shared glimpses of the lavish home the caption, “To new beginnings,” signaling a fresh chapter in his journey.

At an age when many chase fleeting thrills, Trio is proving that success and smart choices can go hand in hand.

Fans flooded his post with comments of praise, celebrating his focus and financial wisdom.

See the photos below.