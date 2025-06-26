Citizen TV addresses claims of Group Editorial Director LINUS KAIKAI’s sacking over June 25th protest coverage







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Citizen TV has dismissed claims that Linus Kaikai, its Group Editorial Director, was fired over the station’s coverage of the June 25th demonstrations.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 26th, the media house labelled the viral social media reports as fake news and urged Kenyans to ignore the misinformation.

The misleading post, which circulated widely online, alleged that Royal Media Services (RMS) owner SK Macharia had dismissed Kaikai for allegedly aiding civil society groups in broadcasting content that portrayed the Government unfavourably during the protests.

RMS, however, firmly refuted the claims and flagged the post as false.

“Treat this fake news with the contempt it deserves,” read a brief rebuttal from the station.

Kaikai, an award-winning journalist, has held key editorial roles across major Kenyan media houses.

He joined Citizen TV in 2018 after a nine-year stint at NTV, where he was the Managing Editor.

He previously worked at KTN and has earned accolades including the CNN African Television Journalist Award and Environmental Journalist of the Year.

Kaikai, who trained in broadcasting at the Institute of Mass Communication, also holds a law degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s in International Journalism from the University of Westminster, UK.

The Kenyan DAILY POST