Ray of hope as RUTO’s Government offers to help traders whose shops were looted by goons during protests

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Following widespread looting during the June 25th protests, the Government has rolled out a comprehensive strategy to support the recovery of small businesses adversely affected.
In a statement released on Thursday, June 26th,
Principal Secretary in the State Department for Micro, Small and Medium
Enterprises (MSMEs), Susan Mang’eni, announced a seven-point plan aimed at
restoring the economic stability of the MSME sector.
Key among the measures is the formation of a rapid
assessment team to document all affected businesses.
The Government will also fast-track the renewal of business
licenses and coordinate with insurance providers for quicker claims processing,
while educating entrepreneurs on the importance of insurance.
Mang’eni revealed that temporary business relocation
assistance will be offered through County Governments, and plans are underway
to establish a riot risk response mechanism for future emergencies caused by
political unrest or climate-related events.
To reduce vulnerability during such crises, the Government
will promote the use of digital payment systems and accelerate the development
of e-commerce platforms for MSMEs.
Yesterday’s protests led to the looting of numerous shops in
Nairobi’s Central Business District, leaving many small business owners
counting losses.
According to Government data, protests cost the country an
estimated KSh 3 billion daily, with MSMEs bearing the greatest burden.
