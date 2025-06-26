Ray of hope as RUTO’s Government offers to help traders whose shops were looted by goons during protests







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Following widespread looting during the June 25th protests, the Government has rolled out a comprehensive strategy to support the recovery of small businesses adversely affected.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 26th, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Susan Mang’eni, announced a seven-point plan aimed at restoring the economic stability of the MSME sector.

Key among the measures is the formation of a rapid assessment team to document all affected businesses.

The Government will also fast-track the renewal of business licenses and coordinate with insurance providers for quicker claims processing, while educating entrepreneurs on the importance of insurance.

Mang’eni revealed that temporary business relocation assistance will be offered through County Governments, and plans are underway to establish a riot risk response mechanism for future emergencies caused by political unrest or climate-related events.

To reduce vulnerability during such crises, the Government will promote the use of digital payment systems and accelerate the development of e-commerce platforms for MSMEs.

Yesterday’s protests led to the looting of numerous shops in Nairobi’s Central Business District, leaving many small business owners counting losses.

According to Government data, protests cost the country an estimated KSh 3 billion daily, with MSMEs bearing the greatest burden.