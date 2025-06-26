Vocal UDA MP calls for RIGATHI GACHAGUA’s immediate arrest over alleged role in the violent June 25th protests







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Outspoken Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has called for the immediate arrest of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of inciting violence and sponsoring destruction during recent protests in Nairobi.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Thursday, Barasa claimed that Gachagua hired goons from Central Kenya to vandalize property in the Central Business District (CBD), targeting individuals who do not align with his political stance.

“We are demanding for the arrest of the former DP, who has consistently incited the youth and beaten the drums of war.”

“He must be held accountable for mobilising resources and directing attacks on Government and private properties,” Barasa stated.

Rongo MP, Mark Nyamita, supported the claims, alleging that the protests were hijacked by politically motivated thugs aiming to destabilise the country.

Nyamita urged citizens to pursue political change through democratic means rather than violence.

“We must preserve peace. What we witnessed yesterday threatens our nation’s stability.”

“While we acknowledge existing challenges, there are lawful and peaceful ways to address them - 2027 is the time for political change, not now,” Nyamita said.

The press conference followed nationwide protests held in memory of youths killed during last year’s anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

“Initially peaceful, the protests turned chaotic, with Amnesty Kenya reporting eight gunshot injuries and over 400 casualties - 83 of whom are currently hospitalised in critical condition.”