Interdicted OCS SAMSON TALAAM breaks silence after arrest over blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s death in police custody

Monday, June 16, 2025 - Samson Talaam, the interdicted Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Nairobi’s Central Police Station, has spoken out for the first time following his arrest in connection with the controversial death of blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang.
Talaam was arrested in Eldoret on Friday, June 13th,
and transferred to Lang’ata Police Station in Nairobi, where he remains in
custody.
His lawyer, Danstan Omari, addressed the media on his
behalf, conveying a message of condolence to Ojwang’s family and asserting
Talaam’s innocence.
“The OCS, Mr Talaam, sends condolences to the family of the
bereaved. He is a father, a husband, and a citizen, and he understands the loss
of life.”
“We, as his lawyers, equally send our condolences and seek
that justice be done. That is the message from the OCS - that justice be
served, whether or not he is responsible,” Omari stated.
According to Talaam’s account, he was not on duty when
Ojwang was brought to the station following his arrest in Homa Bay.
Omari said Talaam had formally handed over command to his
deputy, including the station's communication devices, and left to attend to
personal matters.
“On the day the late Ojwang got his death, Mr Talaam was not
on duty. He had handed over the station to his deputy under the police
service’s standing orders,” said Omari.
Talaam said he only returned to the station after being
contacted by a DCI officer and later his deputy.
Upon arrival, he reportedly found Ojwang unconscious and
directed that he be rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
DCI boss Mohamed Amin has since named Talaam as the main
suspect in Ojwang’s death.
However, his legal team plans to present phone and CCTV
records to support his claim of absence during the incident.
