Interdicted OCS SAMSON TALAAM breaks silence after arrest over blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s death in police custody







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Samson Talaam, the interdicted Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Nairobi’s Central Police Station, has spoken out for the first time following his arrest in connection with the controversial death of blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang.

Talaam was arrested in Eldoret on Friday, June 13th, and transferred to Lang’ata Police Station in Nairobi, where he remains in custody.

His lawyer, Danstan Omari, addressed the media on his behalf, conveying a message of condolence to Ojwang’s family and asserting Talaam’s innocence.

“The OCS, Mr Talaam, sends condolences to the family of the bereaved. He is a father, a husband, and a citizen, and he understands the loss of life.”

“We, as his lawyers, equally send our condolences and seek that justice be done. That is the message from the OCS - that justice be served, whether or not he is responsible,” Omari stated.

According to Talaam’s account, he was not on duty when Ojwang was brought to the station following his arrest in Homa Bay.

Omari said Talaam had formally handed over command to his deputy, including the station's communication devices, and left to attend to personal matters.

“On the day the late Ojwang got his death, Mr Talaam was not on duty. He had handed over the station to his deputy under the police service’s standing orders,” said Omari.

Talaam said he only returned to the station after being contacted by a DCI officer and later his deputy.

Upon arrival, he reportedly found Ojwang unconscious and directed that he be rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin has since named Talaam as the main suspect in Ojwang’s death.

However, his legal team plans to present phone and CCTV records to support his claim of absence during the incident.