“I’m a hotcake” - MULAMWA brags as he introduces his new Ugandan girlfriend and offers blunt dating advice







Friday, June 6, 2025 - Comedian Mulamwah is making headlines once again after swiftly bouncing back from a heartbreak.

Just days after calling it quits with fiancée and baby mama Ruth K, Mulamwah has introduced a new love girlfriend, a Ugandan beauty simply known as Debby.

“What you should know is that I have a young wife and I should not be out this late,” he cheekily said, soft-launching his new romance.

The comedian went on to share his unfiltered thoughts on love and dating:

“Keep moving, you can stay for five years and still find the wrong person, that’s how unfair life is.”

“I have to search until I get the right one. With zero regrets.”

Mulamwah revealed the two met in an unexpected setting, saying, “People meet in the weirdest of situations and men can pick a lady anywhere.”

On ideal partners, he offered blunt advice:

“You will never find the person you want. You will get 60 percent and work on 40 percent, there is no 100 percent.”

“You have to build that person into the person you want, but if you don't get that, change the person."

On why he seems to move on quickly after a breakup “I am a hotcake, I don’t stay on the shelf,” he quipped.

Mulamwah’s highly publicized relationships with his two baby mamas, Carol Sonie and Ruth K, have kept fans invested in his romantic journey.

Now, with Debby stepping into the spotlight, Mulamwah’s pattern of very public love stories continues.

