VIDEO!! The mother of the hawker who was shot at close range by a rogue cop weeps as it emerges that his brain is severely damaged - Is KNH taking the family for a ride?







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - The mother of Brian Kariuki, the 22-year-old hawker who was brutally shot at close range by a rogue police officer in Nairobi’s CBD, broke down in tears while addressing the media outside Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), as distressing details about her son’s condition emerged.

Having travelled from Murang’a after receiving the devastating news, Brian’s mother revealed that she has not seen or spoken to her son since his admission at KNH.

Despite the hospital assuring her that Brian is alive, she says doctors have denied her access to him, leaving her in a state of confusion and deep emotional pain.

“I am yet to speak to my son. I don’t even know whether he is alive,” she said amid tears.

The situation has also taken a darker turn after a family member with a medical background disclosed to the press that Brian’s condition is far worse than what has been officially communicated.

The bullet reportedly pierced through a critical part of his brain, causing severe and possibly irreversible damage.

“He is not in good condition. The doctors said the bullet pierced through his brain and it has been swelling over time. The left side of the brain cannot come back to life. It is completely done,” the family member, who has a knowledge in the medical field, said.

This revelation has raised serious questions about the transparency of KNH’s handling of the case and whether the hospital is giving the family the full truth.

Boniface Kariuki's Parents Speak out at Kenyatta National Hospital ICU on June 21, 2025.



Video by David Gichuru. pic.twitter.com/lujTeK350f — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) June 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST