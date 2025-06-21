VIDEO!! The mother of the hawker who was shot at close range by a rogue cop weeps as it emerges that his brain is severely damaged - Is KNH taking the family for a ride?

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - The mother of Brian Kariuki, the 22-year-old hawker who was brutally shot at close range by a rogue police officer in Nairobi’s CBD, broke down in tears while addressing the media outside Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), as distressing details about her son’s condition emerged.
Having
travelled from Murang’a after receiving the devastating news, Brian’s mother
revealed that she has not seen or
spoken to her son since his admission at KNH.
Despite the hospital assuring her that Brian is alive, she
says doctors have denied her access to him,
leaving her in a state of confusion and deep emotional pain.
“I am yet to speak to my son. I don’t even know whether he
is alive,” she said amid tears.
The situation has also taken a darker turn after a family
member with a medical background disclosed to the press that Brian’s condition
is far worse than what has been officially communicated.
The bullet reportedly pierced through a critical
part of his brain, causing severe and possibly irreversible
damage.
“He is not in
good condition. The doctors said the bullet pierced through his brain and it
has been swelling over time. The left side of the brain cannot come back to
life. It is completely done,” the family member, who has a knowledge in the
medical field, said.
This revelation has raised serious questions about the transparency of KNH’s handling of the case and whether the hospital is giving the family the full truth.
