ICHUNG’WAH reveals how Parliament ‘quietly passed’ controversial Finance Bill 2024 months after deadly protests







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has disclosed that Parliament quietly passed the Finance Bill 2024 in December, just months after nationwide protests that left dozens dead.

Speaking at PCEA Kikuyu Church on Sunday, June 22nd, Ichung’wah admitted that lawmakers chose a low-profile approach after public outrage over the bill.

“We tried to enlighten Kenyans, but they didn’t listen.”

“So we waited until people cooled down and the bill was passed quietly on December 4th, 2024, with 97% of its contents approved without incident,” he revealed.

Ichung’wah noted that only 3% of the proposals were dropped following earlier calls from Kenyans to "reject, not amend" the bill.

He defended the bill, saying the controversial claims about taxation on diapers and sanitary towels were misleading, clarifying that only imported items were to be taxed - a move aimed at promoting local manufacturing and creating jobs.

The Kikuyu MP revealed that the delay in implementation cost the Government over Ksh160 billion, but since enforcement began, the Kenya Revenue Authority has collected approximately Ksh187 billion as of May 2025.

Initially, the Finance Bill 2024 was halted following the June 25th, 2024, Gen Z-led protests.

Despite Parliament having passed it, President William Ruto withheld assent to prevent further unrest.

However, on December 13th, 2024, he signed seven amended bills, including the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill.

In contrast, the 2025 Finance Bill passed on June 19th with less opposition after MPs struck out a controversial clause that would have granted the KRA access to taxpayers’ financial records.

