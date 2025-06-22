Former U.S First Lady MICHELLE OBAMA reveals why she's "glad" she didn't have a son





Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Former U.S. First Lady, Michelle Obama, has stirred conversation online after revealing she’s “so glad” she and Barack Obama never had a son.

The surprising and candid moment came during the June 18th episode of her podcast, "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast," where she was joined by her brother and cohost Craig Robinson, alongside guest Angie Martinez.

When Martinez suggested that Michelle should’ve “thrown a boy in the mix” alongside daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, the former First Lady responded with a lighthearted jab:

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy. Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama.”

Martinez laughed and imagined “Baby Barack,” but Michelle explained;

“No, I would’ve felt for him.”

Her remarks highlighted the immense pressure a son named after the former President might face, especially carrying the Obama legacy.

Michelle also used the opportunity to reflect on modern parenting.

Speaking about her nephews, she emphasized the importance of raising emotionally aware young men.

“People say mothers raise their girls and love their sons. I say, love your sons but raise them, too,” she said.