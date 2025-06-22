GACHAGUA reveals the millions RUTO and KINDIKI paid Meru youth to disrupt his rallies - ‘The President has lost the mountain’







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki sponsored youths in Meru County to disrupt his political rallies over the weekend.

Speaking during a church service in Rwarera, Meru County, Gachagua alleged that Kindiki disbursed Ksh 3 million to local MPs to mobilise youth to heckle and attack him and his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) allies.

“Kindiki gave MPs Ksh.3 million to pay youths to chase us away and be hostile to us in Imenti.”

“He also paid them to light a bonfire in Tuskys, but instead, the youth began chanting ‘one-term’,” Gachagua claimed, referencing the growing slogan suggesting Ruto won’t secure a second term in 2027.

He further accused the Tigania East MP of arming youth with machetes and arrows, but said the plan failed.

“Everywhere we go, they welcome us with songs. The President has lost the Mountain,” Gachagua declared.

Gachagua, who was impeached in October 2024 after falling out with Ruto, accused the President of also intimidating Meru clergy to block him from church events.

“Some AICPA bishops were summoned to State House and threatened not to host me.

“Ruto wants to control the church—it’s dictatorship,” he said.