“I cannot betray Kenyans like RAILA ODINGA” - KALONZO rules out the possibility of joining RUTO and RAILA in the broad-based Government

Monday, June 30, 2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has ruled out the possibility of joining President William Ruto and Raila Odinga in the broad-based Government.
Speaking in a televised interview on Monday, June 30th,
Kalonzo emphasized that he will remain aligned with the people and not
political convenience.
“There are those who think Raila can convince me to join
President Ruto - forget it.”
“I will stand with the people,” Kalonzo said.
“I was called all sorts of names for standing firm, and now
the same people have embraced those very labels.”
The former Vice President also accused Raila of betraying
his supporters, stating that his cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza
administration has caught many Kenyans off guard.
“Kenyans did not expect that kind of behavior from Raila
Odinga.”
“He should reflect on himself,” Kalonzo said.
While clarifying that he no longer meets with Raila
regularly, Kalonzo added that he’s open to dialogue - within limits.”
“If Raila calls me, we can talk. But that’s as far as it can
go,” he noted.
Kalonzo further insisted that if Raila wishes to return to
the opposition, he must follow due process.
“If Raila wants to pull out of the broad-based Government,
that’s fine.”
“But if he returns to the opposition, he must follow the
queue,” Kalonzo said.
Kalonzo’s remarks come amid shifting political alignments
ahead of the 2027 election.
