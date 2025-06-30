“I cannot betray Kenyans like RAILA ODINGA” - KALONZO rules out the possibility of joining RUTO and RAILA in the broad-based Government







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has ruled out the possibility of joining President William Ruto and Raila Odinga in the broad-based Government.

Speaking in a televised interview on Monday, June 30th, Kalonzo emphasized that he will remain aligned with the people and not political convenience.

“There are those who think Raila can convince me to join President Ruto - forget it.”

“I will stand with the people,” Kalonzo said.

“I was called all sorts of names for standing firm, and now the same people have embraced those very labels.”

The former Vice President also accused Raila of betraying his supporters, stating that his cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration has caught many Kenyans off guard.

“Kenyans did not expect that kind of behavior from Raila Odinga.”

“He should reflect on himself,” Kalonzo said.

While clarifying that he no longer meets with Raila regularly, Kalonzo added that he’s open to dialogue - within limits.”

“If Raila calls me, we can talk. But that’s as far as it can go,” he noted.

Kalonzo further insisted that if Raila wishes to return to the opposition, he must follow due process.

“If Raila wants to pull out of the broad-based Government, that’s fine.”

“But if he returns to the opposition, he must follow the queue,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo’s remarks come amid shifting political alignments ahead of the 2027 election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST