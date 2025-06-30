Captured on camera! Notorious burglars break into Nairobi tenant’s house and flee with expensive household items (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Notorious burglars were captured on CCTV breaking into a tenant’s house and making away with expensive household items in broad daylight.

The incident occurred on Sunday, shortly after the tenant had stepped out to run errands.

CCTV footage from the apartment complex shows the burglars calmly entering the premises, ransacking the house, and walking out with assorted household items, including electronics and appliances.

They then loaded the stolen items into a waiting saloon car and sped off.

The victim has since shared the CCTV images on social media in a desperate attempt to identify the criminals.

This incident has sparked fresh concerns over the effectiveness of private security and CCTV surveillance in residential estates, especially as broad daylight burglaries continue to rise across the city.

Authorities are urging Nairobi residents to remain alert, particularly during daytime hours when homes are often left unattended.



