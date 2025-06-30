Why Kenya Motorists Association has demanded a ban on Traffic Police using personal cars for official duties







Monday, June 30, 2025 - The Motorists Association of Kenya has called on the National Police Service (NPS) to ban traffic officers from using personal vehicles while on duty, citing rising concerns over abuse of power and extortion.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, June 30th, the association decried a trend where traffic officers increasingly abandon marked police vehicles in favor of unregistered or privately owned cars during operations.

“Senior officers now cruise in high-end personal vehicles, fuelled by illicit money, to intimidate and chase down motorists,” the statement read.

The group demanded the immediate cessation of all unofficial traffic operations conducted using unmarked or privately owned vehicles.

It also called for a comprehensive audit of traffic fines imposed on motorists and accused some officers of fabricating speed limits as a means of extortion.

Further, the association proposed the creation of a special civilian-led task force, working alongside independent prosecutors, to dismantle extortion rings within the traffic police unit.

“To the National Police Service and Ministry of Interior: you cannot reform what you tolerate. Silence amounts to complicity,” the association stated.

“We will not allow our roads to be turned into toll booths for rogue officers in uniform.”