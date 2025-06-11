“I am shocked”! President WILLIAM RUTO breaks his silence on the death of ALBERT OJWANG at the hands of rogue police officers - Read the full statement

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - President William Ruto has broken his silence following the tragic death of Albert Ojwang, a 31-year-old father of one killed by rogue police officers under controversial circumstances.
The incident has sparked public outrage and reignited
national debate over police brutality and accountability.
In a statement released from State House, President Ruto
expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and pledged firm action
to ensure justice is served.
Read the full statement below.
