“I am shocked”! President WILLIAM RUTO breaks his silence on the death of ALBERT OJWANG at the hands of rogue police officers - Read the full statement







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - President William Ruto has broken his silence following the tragic death of Albert Ojwang, a 31-year-old father of one killed by rogue police officers under controversial circumstances.

The incident has sparked public outrage and reignited national debate over police brutality and accountability.

In a statement released from State House, President Ruto expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and pledged firm action to ensure justice is served.

Read the full statement below.