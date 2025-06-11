IPOA names 5 police officers who arrested ALBERT OJWANG in Homa Bay and transferred him to Nairobi where he died in a police cell







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has named five police officers linked to the arrest and subsequent death of blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, IPOA Vice Chairperson, Anne Wanjiku, identified Sergeants Sigei and Wesley Korir, and Police Constables Dennis Kinyoni, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rapudo as the officers involved in Ojwang’s arrest on June 7th at his home in Homa Bay County.

Ojwang, was arrested in connection with alleged defamatory content posted on social media platform X.

The complaint was filed by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, who claimed he had been targeted by the @pixelpioneer account.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations' (DCI) Serious Crimes Unit initially arrested Kelvin Muinde, the first suspect, in Bomachoge.

He was later transferred to Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi. Following his interrogation, Ojwang was identified as a second person of interest.

Six officers reportedly travelled to Homa Bay, arrested Ojwang at 2:00 p.m., and transferred him to Mawego Police Station before moving him to Nairobi.

He arrived at Central Police Station around 9:00 p.m.

Police claim Ojwang fatally injured himself by hitting his head against a cell wall.

However, a post-mortem revealed blunt-force trauma to the head and neck compression - findings that contradict the official narrative and suggest external assault.

Investigations by IPOA are ongoing.