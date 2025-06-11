ALAI condemns netizens bullying DIG ELIUD LAGAT’s son, a student at Strathmore University, over his father’s link to ALBERT OJWANG’s murder

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, has strongly condemned the online harassment and targeting of children of public officials, terming it a dangerous and unacceptable trend.
In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, Alai
expressed deep concern over the rising wave of online attacks involving children
of Government figures, amid heightened political tensions.
"My heart sinks as I write this. As someone who has
been a tech blogger, fought for digital rights, and now serves as MCA, I’m
deeply troubled by what I’m seeing online," Alai wrote.
He cited the specific case of Ryan Kimutai Lagat, son of
Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, whose personal details, including phone
number and student ID, were leaked online.
"This is a child. Social media should never be a
platform for doxxing or cyberbullying, and this must stop immediately," he
stated.
Alai pointed to constitutional protections under Articles
27, 31, and 53, as well as laws like the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act
(2018) and the Data Protection Act (2019), all of which he said were being
blatantly ignored.
He criticized law enforcement for failing to respond to the
threats, warning that inaction was enabling a culture of online mob justice
that threatens national cohesion.
Alai confirmed he has formally written to the Inspector
General of Police, Data Protection Commissioner, DCI, Communications Authority,
and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, demanding swift
enforcement of laws to protect minors from digital abuse.
“The police must act now. Children, including those of
officials who support President Ruto, should never be punished for their
parents’ positions,” he said.
