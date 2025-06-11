ALAI condemns netizens bullying DIG ELIUD LAGAT’s son, a student at Strathmore University, over his father’s link to ALBERT OJWANG’s murder







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, has strongly condemned the online harassment and targeting of children of public officials, terming it a dangerous and unacceptable trend.

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, Alai expressed deep concern over the rising wave of online attacks involving children of Government figures, amid heightened political tensions.

"My heart sinks as I write this. As someone who has been a tech blogger, fought for digital rights, and now serves as MCA, I’m deeply troubled by what I’m seeing online," Alai wrote.

He cited the specific case of Ryan Kimutai Lagat, son of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, whose personal details, including phone number and student ID, were leaked online.

"This is a child. Social media should never be a platform for doxxing or cyberbullying, and this must stop immediately," he stated.

Alai pointed to constitutional protections under Articles 27, 31, and 53, as well as laws like the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act (2018) and the Data Protection Act (2019), all of which he said were being blatantly ignored.

He criticized law enforcement for failing to respond to the threats, warning that inaction was enabling a culture of online mob justice that threatens national cohesion.

Alai confirmed he has formally written to the Inspector General of Police, Data Protection Commissioner, DCI, Communications Authority, and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, demanding swift enforcement of laws to protect minors from digital abuse.

“The police must act now. Children, including those of officials who support President Ruto, should never be punished for their parents’ positions,” he said.

