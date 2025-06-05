How KALENJIN scammers who were busted at an Airbnb by detectives siphoned millions from victims’ bank accounts - A 63-year-old mzee lost Ksh 2.3 million in a day (PHOTOs)

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Following the Wednesday arrest of six suspected cybercriminals, it has been established how the suspects' sweet but venomous tongues pushed a cruel arm to the bank accounts of their targets, sweeping them clean and leaving behind shattered lives.
In one case reported at Nyahururu Police Station on January
17th, 2025, a man lost Sh 3.4 million to the swindlers, while
another woman woke up to a zero balance and Sh 1.8 million poorer in the
morning of March 14th, 2025.
At Nakuru's Mwariki Police Station, a third victim reported
the loss of Sh 1.3 million on April 7th after a call with a person
he believed was a customer service agent, given the phone number used to
contact him.
The same fate befell an elderly woman who lost Sh 1.2
million on the same date.
The ongoing investigation has further revealed how the gang
has been targeting bank accounts of retirees, especially women, striking like
rattle snakes as soon as their pension benefits are debited.
An instance is that of a 63-year-old former employee at the
Ministry of Lands who, after decades of service, went home with an empty bag
having lost Sh 2.3M to the miscreants.
In a similar con game, another employee of the County
Government of Nakuru lost Sh 1.6M and another Sh 1.5 million.
Such are the chilling accounts analysed just hours after the
gang's arrest, whose lives have been turned upside down by the masterminds;
Dominic Kipkoech Langat and Fortune Muthina Kinyanzui.
Further established is that Dominic Langat, who also goes by
the alias name Solobwek, has mostly been operating using the numbers 0750000040
and 073433335, which have been transacting monies in excess of a million daily
since April.
In the well-cordinated fraud, Fortune Kinyanzui charges his
web of accomplices Sh 16,000 daily as airtime to recharge the spoofing
accounts, and between Sh 30,000 and Sh 120,000 as his share depending on each
day's kill.
Solobwek pays the other gang members between 10% and 15%
depending on how much they bring on the bloody table.
The investigation is still ongoing with a view to identify
any more culprits or victims, and uncover how the stolen money was withdrawn
and shared amongst the perpetrators in cash.
