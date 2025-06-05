Governor MBARIRE's absence from RUTO’s State House meeting with Governors raises eyebrows - Is she planning to quit UDA?







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Embu Governor and UDA National Chairperson, Cecily Mbarire, has set tongues wagging after skipping a high-level meeting hosted by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting, which brought together Governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries to review progress reports from counties and ministries, had anticipated Mbarire’s attendance due to her dual role as Governor and party chair.

Her absence, following public accusations that unnamed Government officials were undermining her, raised eyebrows.

Just days earlier, during Madaraka Day celebrations in Mbeere, she accused Government operatives of holding clandestine meetings to sideline her politically.

"Some Nairobi-based leaders are holding night meetings in Embu without involving me or other elected officials," she declared during Madaraka Day celebrations.

"If there’s anyone who has suffered for supporting this Government, it’s me.”

“We traversed every part of Embu asking people to vote for the Government, now you come from Nairobi to fight us?" she posed.

Mbarire, visibly angry, warned that continued political sabotage will not go unanswered.

"I dare you to come back to Embu again. We will face each other man-to-man," she said.

Mbarire had skipped Kindiki’s earlier visit to Embu, with her aides claiming she was left out of the itinerary.

Sources intimate that tensions between Mbarire and the DP stem from a January incident where Kindiki publicly questioned her leadership after President Ruto was heckled in Embu.

"I spoke to my sister, the governor of Embu, not as Deputy President but as a fellow leader," Kindiki said then.

"You’re the national chairperson of UDA, a UDA governor.”

“The president comes to your county and is heckled, what justification is there to keep you in that role?"

