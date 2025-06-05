Governor MBARIRE's absence from RUTO’s State House meeting with Governors raises eyebrows - Is she planning to quit UDA?

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Embu Governor and UDA National Chairperson, Cecily Mbarire, has set tongues wagging after skipping a high-level meeting hosted by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.
The meeting, which brought together Governors, Cabinet
Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries to review progress reports from counties
and ministries, had anticipated Mbarire’s attendance due to her dual role as Governor
and party chair.
Her absence, following public accusations that unnamed Government
officials were undermining her, raised eyebrows.
Just days earlier, during Madaraka Day celebrations in
Mbeere, she accused Government operatives of holding clandestine meetings to
sideline her politically.
"Some Nairobi-based leaders are holding night meetings
in Embu without involving me or other elected officials," she declared
during Madaraka Day celebrations.
"If there’s anyone who has suffered for supporting this
Government, it’s me.”
“We traversed every part of Embu asking people to vote for
the Government, now you come from Nairobi to fight us?" she posed.
Mbarire, visibly angry, warned that continued political
sabotage will not go unanswered.
"I dare you to come back to Embu again. We will face
each other man-to-man," she said.
Mbarire had skipped Kindiki’s earlier visit to Embu, with
her aides claiming she was left out of the itinerary.
Sources intimate that tensions between Mbarire and the DP
stem from a January incident where Kindiki publicly questioned her leadership
after President Ruto was heckled in Embu.
"I spoke to my sister, the governor of Embu, not as
Deputy President but as a fellow leader," Kindiki said then.
"You’re the national chairperson of UDA, a UDA
governor.”
“The president comes to your county and is heckled, what
justification is there to keep you in that role?"
