Governor SUSAN KIHIKA opens up on her decision to give birth in the U.S – ‘I wanted to avoid embarrassment’ (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has defended her decision to give birth to her twins in the United States.

Speaking at a public event, Kihika responded to backlash over her absence from County duties, which sparked speculation before it was confirmed she was on maternity leave.

"You do know I am the Governor, right? All county doctors and nurses work under me," Kihika said.

"Did you want me lying on my back as one of those doctors helps me deliver?”

“And then later, we meet in meetings, and he looks at me differently?”

“I decided to avoid that embarrassment."

The mother of three added that her decision wasn’t about disregarding local healthcare but about personal comfort given her position.

She promised to improve maternity services in Nakuru County, ensuring other women receive high-quality care.

"I will build a good maternity for you so that I ensure that you also get the same facilities that I can get.”

“You need to back me. And remember, about 10 years you saw that my dowry was paid.”

“They didn't pay it for me to go and sit at home," she added.

Susan kihika saying she gave birth in america to avoid being seen naked by the doctors in nakuru county is nuts.



And waste of tax payers money pic.twitter.com/gnzuRPDCKH — wanjiru (@Wanjiru2027) June 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST