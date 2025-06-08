ATWOLI calls for GACHAGUA’s prosecution over these ‘irresponsible and dangerous’ remarks he made in Mazeras







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called for the prosecution of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his remarks urging Kenyans to withdraw their savings from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

In a strongly worded statement issued Sunday, Atwoli accused Gachagua of making reckless and malicious claims that could amount to economic sabotage.

“Social security is not a political playground,” he stated. “Calling on workers to collapse the NSSF is both irresponsible and dangerous.”

Atwoli called on the Government to consider legal action against Gachagua, saying his allegations that NSSF funds are being siphoned off lacked basis and revealed his ignorance on the fund's operations.

He noted that it had taken years to grow NSSF’s portfolio from Ksh26 billion to over Ksh1 trillion.

Atwoli also criticized Gachagua’s credibility on investment matters, accusing him of gaining wealth through controversial dealings, including disputes over family property.

He dismissed Gachagua’s claims as misleading, clarifying that NSSF investments are governed by strict Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) guidelines and managed by licensed professionals.

Atwoli further urged the NSSF Board of Trustees to respond to Auditor General queries regarding Ksh16 billion in the FY ending June 2024.

Gachagua, speaking in Mazeras on June 7th, had claimed NSSF funds were being misused on projects like the Mau Summit-Rironi Highway and shady leases.

