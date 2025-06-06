An elderly man marries a LADY young enough to be his granddaughter - See the moment they swapped saliva in front of guests, Eh! Eh! Eh! (VIDEO)







Friday, June 6, 2025 - The internet is on fire after a video surfaced online showing an elderly man tying the knot with a lady young enough to be his granddaughter, and if that wasn’t enough to raise eyebrows, the two sealed the union with a passionate kiss that left the guests stunned.

In the video, the elderly groom is seen staring at his young bride, who appears to be in her early 20s, dressed in full wedding attire.

He admires her beauty as the guests cheer them, and shortly after, they lock lips-unapologetically and passionately.

The video has already racked up thousands of shares, with Kenyans doing what they do best, turning it into memes.

Others defended the couple, saying age is just a number and as long as both are consenting adults, love should win.

Watch the video.

An elderly man marries a LADY young enough to be his granddaughter - See the moment they swapped saliva in front of guests, Eh! Eh! Eh! pic.twitter.com/dCcNtlXOVd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2025

