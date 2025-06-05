Ex-Nyeri Town MP, NGUNJIRI WAMBUGU, opens up on why he fell out with GACHAGUA







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Former Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has spoken out about his strained relationship with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during a morning TV interview on Thursday, June 5th, Wambugu hinted that the fallout was driven by ideological and leadership differences.

Having previously served as Gachagua’s communication strategist, Wambugu now finds himself at odds with Gachagua’s political vision.

“We are not together. I don’t agree with him on principle,” Wambugu stated, subtly referencing Gachagua’s recent political moves, including the launch of his own party, the Democracy for Citizens' Party (DCP).

Wambugu has publicly criticized Gachagua’s push to consolidate the region under DCP, calling it undemocratic and exclusionary.

“Gachagua has repeatedly claimed that DCP will be the only party in the Mount Kenya region.”

“While that may be his way of promoting his new party, I come from Jubilee, a party that has existed for nearly a decade.”

“Our differences are political, but I respect his right to express his views.” He added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST