UDA MP claims he has received death threats for exposing kidney transplant syndicate at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Nandi Hills MP, Bernard Kitur, has claimed his life is in danger due to his efforts to expose an alleged organ transplant syndicate at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret.

The hospital is suspected of conducting illegal kidney transplants involving vulnerable individuals.

Appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee on Thursday, June 5th, Kitur revealed that threats against him had intensified, with the latest incident occurring on Wednesday evening.

He alleged that officials from the hospital, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and some local leaders were behind the intimidation.

Kitur claimed his official vehicle was blocked near the Brookside area in Eldoret by a DCI vehicle, although he was not in it at the time.

“The vehicle was tracked and cornered. My staff, who were carrying documents related to the matter, were inside” he said, naming DCI officer Osman Ndiema as involved.

The MP accused the Uasin Gishu County police commandant and the DCIO of acting on instructions from former Kesses MP, Swarup Mishra, who owns the hospital.

He told the committee that two victims had reported their kidneys were removed after being promised large sums of money.

One was paid only Ksh450,000 out of the promised Ksh1.2 million.

He further alleged the hospital issued the victims with alien ID cards to alter their medical records and that they, too, have faced bribes and threats to silence them.

The claims follow an April exposé by German outlet Deutsche Welle, revealing an international trafficking network where organs from Kenyans fetched up to $200,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST