UDA MP claims he has received death threats for exposing kidney transplant syndicate at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Nandi Hills MP, Bernard
Kitur, has claimed his life is in danger due to his efforts to expose an
alleged organ transplant syndicate at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret.
The hospital is suspected of conducting illegal kidney
transplants involving vulnerable individuals.
Appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee on
Thursday, June 5th, Kitur revealed that threats against him had
intensified, with the latest incident occurring on Wednesday evening.
He alleged that officials from the hospital, detectives from
the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and some local leaders were
behind the intimidation.
Kitur claimed his official vehicle was blocked near the
Brookside area in Eldoret by a DCI vehicle, although he was not in it at the
time.
“The vehicle was tracked and cornered. My staff, who were
carrying documents related to the matter, were inside” he said, naming DCI
officer Osman Ndiema as involved.
The MP accused the Uasin Gishu County police commandant and
the DCIO of acting on instructions from former Kesses MP, Swarup Mishra, who
owns the hospital.
He told the committee that two victims had reported their
kidneys were removed after being promised large sums of money.
One was paid only Ksh450,000 out of the promised Ksh1.2
million.
He further alleged the hospital issued the victims with
alien ID cards to alter their medical records and that they, too, have faced
bribes and threats to silence them.
The claims follow an April exposé by German outlet Deutsche
Welle, revealing an international trafficking network where organs from
Kenyans fetched up to $200,000.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments