Goons reportedly walked away with Ksh 1.2 Million after raiding Co-operative Bank ATM in Githurai (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Lawlessness reigned in Githurai as a group of goons broke into a Co-operative Bank ATM and made away with an estimated Ksh 1.2 million in cash during Wednesday’s anti-government demonstrations.

According to eyewitnesses, the ATM was forcefully opened by a group of masked individuals posing as protesters after they overpowered armed police officers guarding the bank.

The goons used crude tools to dismantle the machine before making away with the money.

Videos circulating online show the aftermath of the destruction, wires hanging from the vandalized ATM, and broken metal pieces.

The brazen heist has sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans condemning the criminal elements exploiting peaceful protests to loot and destroy property.

Watch the video.

