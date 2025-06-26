A Kikuyu businesswoman weeps after her shop in Nairobi CBD was looted clean during demos - Curses the looters in an emotional video





Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has emerged showing a Kikuyu businesswoman in tears after her shop in Nairobi’s Central Business District was completely looted during the anti-government demonstrations on Wednesday.

In the emotional video, the distraught woman is seen wailing uncontrollably as she surveys the wreckage of what used to be her thriving small business.

Shelves lie empty, and the once-bustling shop reduced to bare walls.

Through tears and prayers, she curses the looters, calling them heartless and shameless for destroying her only source of income.

The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing sympathy from Kenyans online, many of whom condemned the destruction of property in the name of protest.

While the anti-government protests have drawn praise for youth mobilization and civic courage, cases of looting and vandalism were reported in different parts of the country, leaving innocent business owners like her to bear the heavy cost.

Watch the video.

A Kikuyu businesswoman weeps after her shop in Nairobi CBD was looted clean during demos and curses the looters. pic.twitter.com/WeqBsSgjNi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.