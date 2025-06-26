Commando-Style! Viral VIDEO shows youthful protesters dodging bullets along Thika Road – “Ruto should be scared of Gen Zs!”









Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A dramatic video has surfaced online showing Gen Z protesters pulling off action-movie-level moves as they escaped a hail of bullets along Thika Road during anti-government demonstrations on Wednesday.



In the video, a group of young protesters is seen diving to the ground and sprinting for cover as gunshots ring out in the background.



The moment, which looks like a scene straight out of a commando film, has since gone viral, cementing Gen Z’s reputation as Kenya’s boldest and most unshaken generation.



Social media has since exploded with reactions, with Kenyans applauding the youth for their courage and resilience in the face of escalating state violence.



Watch the video.

Viral VIDEO shows youthful protesters dodging bullets along Thika Road. pic.twitter.com/ZTM8O3SGMI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

