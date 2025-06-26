A Gen Z protester poses for a photo session in a maize plantation after making away with a Kenya Police attire (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A Gen Z protester has gone viral after posing confidently for a photo session in the middle of a maize plantation, while dressed in Kenyan police uniform.
The footage, which has taken social media by storm, shows
the unidentified young man posing while wearing the stolen police gear as his
friends cheer him.
The protester snatched the uniform during a chaotic
confrontation between demonstrators and police, before disappearing into nearby
farmland.
The incident has raised concerns about the growing levels of
boldness among young protesters, some of whom are using social media not only
to document injustice but also to troll authority in creative and provocative
ways.
A Gen Z protester poses for a photo session in a maize plantation after making away with a Kenya Police attire pic.twitter.com/SOoRiQg2wy— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025
