A Gen Z protester poses for a photo session in a maize plantation after making away with a Kenya Police attire (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A Gen Z protester has gone viral after posing confidently for a photo session in the middle of a maize plantation, while dressed in Kenyan police uniform.

The footage, which has taken social media by storm, shows the unidentified young man posing while wearing the stolen police gear as his friends cheer him.

The protester snatched the uniform during a chaotic confrontation between demonstrators and police, before disappearing into nearby farmland.

The incident has raised concerns about the growing levels of boldness among young protesters, some of whom are using social media not only to document injustice but also to troll authority in creative and provocative ways.

Watch the video.

A Gen Z protester poses for a photo session in a maize plantation after making away with a Kenya Police attire pic.twitter.com/SOoRiQg2wy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

