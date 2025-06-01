Good news as RUTO’s government announces plans to export teachers to Europe - See Details!







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’Oei, has revealed plans to deploy Kenyan Swahili teachers to Mayotte Island, a French overseas territory, as part of deepening cultural and educational ties.

During his recent visit to the island, Sing’Oei highlighted the cultural and linguistic similarities between Kenya’s coastal communities and the people of Kimaore as a key reason for the initiative.

“Given the cultural similarity between Kenyan coastal communities and Kimaore culture, opportunities for the teaching of Swahili in Mayotte schools were discussed,” said the PS in a statement issued on June 1.

He expressed gratitude to Minister Thani and the French Embassy in Kenya for supporting the partnership.

The development follows growing international interest in Kenyan Swahili teachers.

Countries such as Switzerland and Colombia have already shown intent to hire Kenyan educators to teach the language.

Additionally, the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi launched the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) programme on April 23rd, set to run from 2026 to 2027, offering Kenyans a chance to teach Kiswahili in the U.S.

