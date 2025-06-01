Don’t just apologise, compensate families of victims killed or injured during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests - RAILA ODINGA tells RUTO







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged the Government to compensate families of victims killed or injured during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

Speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, the ODM leader called on President William Ruto’s administration to support the affected families as a gesture of national healing and reconciliation.

Odinga said the public apologies issued by leaders during the recent National Prayer Breakfast, including President Ruto’s, were a welcome first step but insufficient without tangible actions.

“It is wonderful as a first step to reconciliation.”

“But there are people who were injured and others died.”

“We must compensate the families to bring closure to this painful chapter in our history,” he said.

The nationwide protests against the Finance Bill, largely driven by the youth, turned deadly in several counties.

According to human rights groups, at least 11 young people were confirmed dead and dozens injured during confrontations with police.

Many of the cases remain unresolved.

Odinga emphasized that Kenya’s development since independence has been built on unity, urging leaders to uphold this legacy.

This comes after President Ruto acknowledged past shortcomings and appealed for forgiveness during the recent National Prayer Breakfast.

"To our children, if there is any misstep, we apologise.”

“We want to build a relationship that will make our country great," Ruto stated.