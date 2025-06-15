EXPOSED!! A notorious LADY thief who has been stealing from business premises in Nairobi captured on CCTV (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - A lady suspected of being behind a string of daring thefts targeting businesses in Nairobi has finally been exposed, thanks to clear CCTV footage that captured her in the act.

In the latest incident, the suspect, accompanied by three other ladies believed to be her accomplices, visited a perfume shop along Thika Road posing as ordinary customers.

The group purchased perfumes worth Ksh 1,500 each, cleverly using the buying process to distract the shop attendant.

In a calculated move, the main suspect managed to sneak away with a Samsung S24 Ultra smartphone valued at Ksh 180,000, slipping out unnoticed through the building’s emergency exit.

Watch the footage.

EXPOSED!! A notorious LADY thief who has been stealing from business premises in Nairobi captured on CCTV pic.twitter.com/yHrCbpQKFu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 15, 2025

