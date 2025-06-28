GACHAGUA reveals that he warned RUTO against appointing 'arrogant and immature' MURKOMEN, slams CS over shoot-to-kill remarks







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he warned President William Ruto against appointing Kipchumba Murkomen as Interior Cabinet Secretary, describing him as arrogant, immature, and unfit for the sensitive docket.

Speaking during an interview on NTV on Friday night, Gachagua launched a scathing attack against Murkomen over his recent remarks instructing police to shoot anyone who approaches police stations during protests.

“Murkomen is one of those young boys around Ruto with a bloated ego, arrogance, and impunity,” Gachagua said.

“I told Ruto that the Interior Ministry requires someone mature, calm, and knowledgeable - not an excited CS drunk with power.”

He condemned Murkomen’s comments as reckless and illegal, warning that such pronouncements endanger lives and expose police officers to prosecution.

“Police stations are public institutions. You don’t shoot civilians. Even in State House or DoD, you assess, ask questions, and arrest if necessary - but you don’t shoot,” he added.

Gachagua cautioned officers against following illegal directives, citing the case of Albert Ojwang, whose murder led to the prosecution of several officers.

“The man who gave the instructions is at home, but the officers are in court facing murder charges,” he warned.

Murkomen has come under fire for saying, “Mtu yeyote atakaribia police station piga yeye risasi... Bunduki sio mandazi!” - comments widely criticized as inciting violence against unarmed civilians.