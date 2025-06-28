Detectives arrest 3 suspects who allegedly mobilized goons to loot and destroy property during Gen-Z protests - They were flushed out of a bus while fleeing to Mombasa (PHOTOs)





Saturday, June 28, 2025 - In an intelligence-led operation conducted on Friday, June 27th, DCI detectives intercepted and arrested three men who, through coordinated channels and social media posts, incited goons to violence, massive theft and destruction of property, thus propagating a narrative that undermined national stability and the constitutionally protected right to peaceably assemble and picket.

John Mulingwa Nzau alias Garang, Mark Amiani alias Generali and Francis Mutunge Mwangi were flushed from a Mombasa bound bus at the Konza City section, following an indepth forensic investigation triggered by testimonies from concerned and affected citizens.

Among others who have already been identified and are being pursued, the suspects had planned to hole up at a coastal hideout to evade police dragnet, oblivious that justice would catch up with them sooner or later.

The DCI condemns the actions of the three mobilizers which reflected deliberate intention to cause violence that saw businesses looted and persons injured, a subversive action that beat the logic and intentions of the general public to exercise a protected right.

They will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Several charges including malicious damage to property, arson, stealing and incitement to violence and disobedience of the law may be preferred.