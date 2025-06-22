Uproar as two chefs are electrocuted to death at Fairmatt Supermarket, management orders business to continue as usual







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Two chefs were electrocuted to death at the Fairmatt Supermarket branch in Zambezi, Kiambu County, on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred in the supermarket’s food court section, sending staff into a panic.

The chefs were baking when they reportedly came into contact with a live electric wire connected to one of the industrial kitchen appliances.

The sudden electrocution left both chefs unconscious on the floor as colleagues watched helplessly.

Efforts to save them were in vain - they were pronounced dead at the scene.

What has sparked even more public anger is the decision by Fairmatt Supermarket’s management to continue with normal operations shortly after the tragedy.

Instead of closing the branch or suspending food court operations for investigation and safety checks, management reportedly instructed staff to “resume business as usual.”

Below is a post from a whistleblower to Nyakundi.