Uproar as two chefs are electrocuted to death at Fairmatt Supermarket, management orders business to continue as usual

Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Two chefs were electrocuted to death at the Fairmatt Supermarket branch in Zambezi, Kiambu County, on Saturday.
The
tragic incident occurred in the supermarket’s food court section, sending staff
into a panic.
The
chefs were baking when they reportedly came into contact with a live electric
wire connected to one of the industrial kitchen appliances.
The
sudden electrocution left both chefs unconscious on the floor as colleagues
watched helplessly.
Efforts
to save them were in vain - they were pronounced dead at the scene.
What
has sparked even more public anger is the decision by Fairmatt Supermarket’s
management to continue with normal operations shortly after the tragedy.
Instead
of closing the branch or suspending food court operations for investigation and
safety checks, management reportedly instructed staff to “resume business as
usual.”
Below is a post from a whistleblower to Nyakundi.The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments