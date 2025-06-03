Former classmates trace Alex, top KCSE 2014 student, now struggling with drug addiction in the village (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - A group of former classmates from Leshau Boys High School have tracked down Alex, a once-brilliant student who scored an A plain in the 2014 KCSE, only to discover he is now battling drug addiction and living in despair in his rural village.

Alex, who was once celebrated for his academic prowess and had a bright future ahead, reportedly fell into drug abuse shortly after completing Form Four.

His dreams of joining university and making something of his life were derailed as addiction took hold.

He now resides in the village, living in poor conditions.

His mental health deteriorated so badly that he torched his own house after taking drugs.

Moved by his condition, Alex’s former classmates have vowed to help him get back on his feet.

Plans are underway to enroll him in a rehabilitation center and, once recovered, support his university education.

Despite his current condition, Alex has shown signs of hope and determination.

Watch the video.

