Drama unfolds at an upmarket apartment in Nairobi as a Nigerian man overpowers 4 Kenyan security guards during a violent outburst (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a high-end residential apartment in Nairobi after a Nigerian national became unruly and ended up roughing up four Kenyan security guards who were attempting to restrain him.

The man, who was reportedly under the influence of drugs, was behaving aggressively and appeared agitated, prompting the building’s management to call in security personnel to calm the situation.

He had also blocked the apartment’s entrance, causing inconvenience to other tenants.

The confrontation escalated when the man resisted attempts by the guards to escort him off the premises.

In the ensuing chaos, he overpowered the guards, pushing and shoving them in a struggle that lasted several minutes.

Security reinforcements were later called in to contain the situation, and the man was eventually subdued.

Watch the video.

