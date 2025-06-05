A well-endowed woman steals the spotlight at a friend’s wedding in a bold, figure-hugging see-through dress (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Guests at a wedding were left stunned after a well-endowed woman arrived at the ceremony wearing a daring, see-through, figure-hugging dress that turned heads.

She showcased her curves and left little to the imagination, drawing admiration and surprise in equal measure from guests and social media users alike after a video of the ceremony went viral.

While some praised her confidence and style, others questioned the choice of the outfit for a wedding setting, reigniting the ongoing debate about dress codes at formal events.

