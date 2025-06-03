Married KAMBA woman disappears mysteriously, leaves phone submerged in a jug full of water (PHOTO)

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - A family is in distress after a married woman, identified as Pauline Mutheu, disappeared under mysterious circumstances last week.
Mutheu was last seen on Wednesday, May 28th at around 4:00 PM, and her sudden disappearance has left
more questions than answers.
According to her husband, Mutheu left behind her mobile
phone, which was later found submerged in a jug full of water, a move that has sparked
concern and suspicion among family and friends.
He says they had no recent domestic disputes and had been
living peacefully.
However, the husband revealed that Pauline had been struggling with
debt issues, though
she had not expressed any intention of leaving or harming herself.
Her family has since shared her photo widely on social media
in an effort to trace her whereabouts, appealing to anyone with information to
report to the nearest police station or contact them directly.
Police have launched investigations into the case, treating it as a missing person report.
