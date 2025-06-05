CCTV captures notorious thief stealing from a home in Kinoo - Spends over 20 minutes inside (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Residents of Kinoo are on high alert after CCTV footage surfaced showing a brazen thief breaking into a home in the middle of the night and spending more than 20 minutes inside before making away with valuables.

According to the victim, the suspect gained access to the house through the back door on Sunday night.

The thief, whose face was covered with a cap, appeared unfazed as he carried out the theft with alarming calmness.

After more than 20 minutes, he exited the premises with stolen household items.

The footage has since gone viral on social media, prompting calls for enhanced security and vigilance in the area, following rising cases of housebreak-ins.

Watch the video.

