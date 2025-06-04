Ex-INOORO TV presenter MUTHONI WA MUKIRI sparks reactions with bold dating advice to single LADIES - ‘If a guy tells you this please run’







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Former Inooro TV presenter turned motivational speaker Muthoni wa Mukiri has stirred conversation online with her bold dating advice to single women.

In a viral social media post, Muthoni urged ladies to walk away from men who claim they don’t celebrate birthdays or Valentine’s Day.

“Ladies, if you start getting to know a guy and he tells you he doesn’t celebrate birthdays or Valentines, please leave that man alone. Please run,” she wrote.

Her post ignited a heated debate with many women backing her sentiments, agreeing that such occasions are key moments where genuine effort and affection should be shown.

For them, a man’s refusal to celebrate these special days is often a red flag signaling emotional unavailability or lack of romance.

Others, however, felt the advice was too rigid, arguing that meaningful connections go beyond gifts and grand gestures.

The former screen-siren’s post has reignited the age-old conversation about romance and expectations in modern dating.Top of Form

See some reaction below.