Ex-INOORO TV presenter MUTHONI WA MUKIRI sparks reactions with bold dating advice to single LADIES - ‘If a guy tells you this please run’

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Former Inooro TV presenter turned motivational speaker Muthoni wa Mukiri has stirred conversation online with her bold dating advice to single women.
In a viral social media post, Muthoni urged ladies to walk
away from men who claim they don’t celebrate birthdays or Valentine’s Day.
“Ladies, if you start getting to know a guy and he tells you
he doesn’t celebrate birthdays or Valentines, please leave that man alone.
Please run,” she wrote.
Her post ignited a heated debate with many women backing her
sentiments, agreeing that such occasions are key moments where genuine effort
and affection should be shown.
For them, a man’s refusal to celebrate these special days is
often a red flag signaling emotional unavailability or lack of romance.
Others, however, felt the advice was too rigid, arguing that
meaningful connections go beyond gifts and grand gestures.
The former screen-siren’s post has reignited the age-old
conversation about romance and expectations in modern dating.Top of Form
