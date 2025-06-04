Love is a beautiful thing! Couple’s cute moment at Nairobi bus stage melts hearts online (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A heartwarming video of a young couple sharing a tender moment at a busy Nairobi bus stage has captured the hearts of netizens.
In the now-viral clip, the man is seen having a heartfelt
conversation with his visibly pregnant girlfriend beside a matatu.
Her radiant smile and shy blushes say it all - he was
clearly hitting all the right notes.
Despite the hustle and bustle around them, their connection
stood out.
Their body language and chemistry made it clear they are
deeply in love.
The awe-inspiring moment has left single netizens swooning
online, many jokingly asking cupid to finally send their person.
Aki mapenzi wewe... pic.twitter.com/vnF2nVQcon— The Chosen (@Thechoosen_01) June 3, 2025
