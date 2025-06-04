Love is a beautiful thing! Couple’s cute moment at Nairobi bus stage melts hearts online (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A heartwarming video of a young couple sharing a tender moment at a busy Nairobi bus stage has captured the hearts of netizens.

In the now-viral clip, the man is seen having a heartfelt conversation with his visibly pregnant girlfriend beside a matatu.

Her radiant smile and shy blushes say it all - he was clearly hitting all the right notes.

Despite the hustle and bustle around them, their connection stood out.

Their body language and chemistry made it clear they are deeply in love.

The awe-inspiring moment has left single netizens swooning online, many jokingly asking cupid to finally send their person.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST